Fentanyl warning issued by South Georgia drug agents

South Georgia drug agents say they are seeing more heroin use, and they warn users that powerful, deadly additives are being seen mixed with heroin across the country.

Thursday the Albany Dougherty Drug Unit arrested an Albany man with a large amount of heroin. Drug agents say heroin use is increasing, because it's cheaper that prescription pills.

But they warn that fentanyl and carfentanil are being seen nationally added into heroin. Potent synthetic pain medications that can be deadly.

"The people that are shooting up the heroin, you just don't know what you are getting," said ADDU Sgt. George Camp. "You are getting maybe a little heroin with more fentanyl and carfentanil. And like I said, carfentanil alone is enough to kill you."

Drug agents say fentanyl is so potent, it can kill people breathing it. They warn heroin users to beware.

