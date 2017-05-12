Blazers bounce back to earn Championship Saturday spot

Valdosta State will play for a Super Regional berth Saturday, but they'll have to earn it.

The Blazers will need two wins over top-seeded, 10th ranked West Florida if they want to keep their season alive.

This after splitting a pair of games Friday in the South 1 Regional in Pensacola, FL.

VSU dropped their first game of the day to UWF, 4-3. The Argonauts scored all four of their runs in the fifth, and a 6th inning rally by the Blazers fell short.

In an elimination game, the Blazers shut out Mississippi College for the second time in two days to stay alive. Hayley Cruthers' two-run homer in the first inning set the tone for VSU, who got a three-hit, complete game shutout from starting pitcher Kathryn Carter.

The Blazers hope to play two against West Florida Saturday, but they have to win the first game to do that. First pitch of championship Saturday is set for 1:00 p.m. in Pensacola.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10