American Legion Riders put up flags on procession route

A number of South Georgians came to the procession to honor Weston Lee.

Lt. Lee's body was brought from Ft. Benning to Ft. Gaines Friday, and much of the route was lined with people and flags.

One of the groups working along the procession route was the American Legion Riders. They planted dozens of flags along the procession route to show their appreciation for Lt. Lee, who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation and our freedom.

Paul Murray said for many of the American Legion Riders, this is a very emotional day.

"Especially for people who are Vietnam vets like I am," said Murray. " When we came back from Southeast Asia, we were spit on and called names. This is the way a hero should be welcomed home."



Many groups and individuals came to join in the procession for Lt. Weston Lee. Flying flags and standing at attention. Honoring a South Georgia fallen hero, returning home for the final time.

Copyright 2017 WALB . All Rights Reserved