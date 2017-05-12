Hundreds pay respects for Lt. Weston Lee

Friday Lt. Weston Lee, a fallen South Georgia soldier killed last month in Iraq, returned to his hometown.

An emotional day for many people who came to his hometown church in fort Gaines to pay their respects.

Folks hopping over rain puddles to give the proper salute to their hometown hero.

With umbrellas in hand, they each lined up outside of Lt Weston Lee's home church.

To pay their respects to someone who dedicated his life to his country

Earlier Friday, Lt Lee's procession started in Fort Benning military bases before ending at fort Gaines Methodist church.

Charlotte Shivers showing her patriotism to her fellow church member

"from the day he was born I helped keep him in the nurser, " said Shivers.

She watched him grow into a man who was eager to serve

"he has talked about this all of his life, wanting to be in the army," said Shivers

Army Ranger Lt Lee was killed by an improvised explosive device in Iraq.

Shivers says she was reminded of the sacrifices made by men and women who protect our freedom.

"thank you for your service, " said Shivers.

" I've been driving by his parents house on the way to work and you see all of the flags "

Rain or shine, patty Milner would be there.

" he paid the ultimate sacrifice for this country and he's our hometown hero," said Milner.

Her 12 year old dreams of joining the military.

Milner said " this is kind of sobering as a parent because what this means when you go into the military."

Shivers said " we appreciate everyone that has come out to support the family ."

Lt. Weston Lee's memorial service will be held tomorrow at early county high school's Maugham auditorium at 2 pm.

Copyright 2017 WALB . All Rights Reserved