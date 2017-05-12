Stop the violence: Leaders respond to the growing number of murders

Albany and Dougherty County leaders are working together toward one goal: Making the area safer. (Source: WALB)

There have been seven murders in Albany since 2017 began.

Since 2014 there have been 40, and 32 of those victims were black males.

The families impacted by what they call senseless crimes say that time isn't bringing around much change.

Now, leaders have gone beyond calling for action. They are working with the community to take a stand.

