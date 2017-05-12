Area construction companies lend a hand for root ball roundup

The construction community in Albany is coming together to clean up debris from the storms earlier this year.

City administrators reached out to companies in Albany and asked if they could help with the process.

Crews from Concrete Enterprises were out Friday gathering up root balls.

Don Scozzari, General Manager, said the company is donating its services because it has to get done.

"We're just trying to help the community the best we can. We're limited like anyone else in what we can do and what we can’t do, but we're doing everything we can," said Scozzari.

“It's very important that this happens so the city can move past the storm incident and we hope that this will alleviate the residents’ concerns of how they dispose of the debris,” said Don McCook, General Supervisor Solid Waste.

Scozzari said that he was given a list of where the root balls and that his crews will work until the job is done.

