ASU announces two new projects to support downtown Albany - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

ASU announces two new projects to support downtown Albany

By Emileigh Forrester, Anchor
Connect
Albany State University students will soon have a safer way to cross the Flint River to go into downtown Albany. (Source: WALB) Albany State University students will soon have a safer way to cross the Flint River to go into downtown Albany. (Source: WALB)
A new trail will be part of the Flint River Trails System and provide a way for bikers and pedestrians to cross the Flint River safely. (Source: WALB) A new trail will be part of the Flint River Trails System and provide a way for bikers and pedestrians to cross the Flint River safely. (Source: WALB)
"For lack of a better way to say it, this is a first show across the bow for ASU," said Dr. Dunning. (Source: WALB) "For lack of a better way to say it, this is a first show across the bow for ASU," said Dr. Dunning. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany State University students will soon have a safer way to cross the Flint River to go into downtown Albany.

Friday, the Board of Regents chairman joined ASU and Flint Riverquarium leaders along with the University System of Georgia's chancellor to announce the Albany State-Downtown Albany connector trail.

It will be part of the Flint River Trails System and provide a way for bikers and pedestrians to cross the Flint River safely.

It's one of two initiatives ASU President Dr. Art Dunning announced Friday.

The other is a partnership with the Flint Riverquarium.

The school will lead educational demonstrations, experiments and interdisciplinary research with the Flint Riverquarium.

"For lack of a better way to say it, this is a first show across the bow for ASU," said Dr. Dunning. "For so many years, we've needed to have presence in place for Downtown Albany, so I think this is a nice first start because it relates to our academic mission."

Dr. Dunning said these projects have been months in the making, and the school has financial support from the Board of Regents.

There's no set time line for these projects.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error Submit a tip to WALB News 10

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Area construction companies lend a hand for root ball roundup

    Area construction companies lend a hand for root ball roundup

    Friday, May 12 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-05-12 22:43:34 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    The construction community in Albany is coming together to clean up debris from the storms earlier this year. 

    More >>

    The construction community in Albany is coming together to clean up debris from the storms earlier this year. 

    More >>

  • Scott Worsley sworn in as Miller Co. Sheriff

    Scott Worsley sworn in as Miller Co. Sheriff

    Friday, May 12 2017 6:32 PM EDT2017-05-12 22:32:00 GMT
    (Source:WALB)(Source:WALB)

    Scott Worlsey is now the new sheriff for Miller County after being sworn in Friday.  This comes just days after the former sheriff, Shane Rathel was sentenced to prison for stolen gun charges. Worsley is coming to the sheriff's office from the Colquitt police department where he was the police chief. 

    More >>

    Scott Worlsey is now the new sheriff for Miller County after being sworn in Friday.  This comes just days after the former sheriff, Shane Rathel was sentenced to prison for stolen gun charges. Worsley is coming to the sheriff's office from the Colquitt police department where he was the police chief. 

    More >>

  • ASU announces two new projects to support downtown Albany

    ASU announces two new projects to support downtown Albany

    Friday, May 12 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-05-12 22:17:05 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Albany State University students will soon have a safer way to cross the Flint River to go into downtown Albany. Friday, the Board of Regents chairman joined ASU and Flint Riverquarium leaders along with the University System of Georgia's chancellor to announce the Albany State-Downtown Albany connector trail.

    More >>

    Albany State University students will soon have a safer way to cross the Flint River to go into downtown Albany. Friday, the Board of Regents chairman joined ASU and Flint Riverquarium leaders along with the University System of Georgia's chancellor to announce the Albany State-Downtown Albany connector trail.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly