ASU announces two new projects to support downtown Albany

Albany State University students will soon have a safer way to cross the Flint River to go into downtown Albany.

Friday, the Board of Regents chairman joined ASU and Flint Riverquarium leaders along with the University System of Georgia's chancellor to announce the Albany State-Downtown Albany connector trail.

It will be part of the Flint River Trails System and provide a way for bikers and pedestrians to cross the Flint River safely.

It's one of two initiatives ASU President Dr. Art Dunning announced Friday.

The other is a partnership with the Flint Riverquarium.

The school will lead educational demonstrations, experiments and interdisciplinary research with the Flint Riverquarium.

"For lack of a better way to say it, this is a first show across the bow for ASU," said Dr. Dunning. "For so many years, we've needed to have presence in place for Downtown Albany, so I think this is a nice first start because it relates to our academic mission."

Dr. Dunning said these projects have been months in the making, and the school has financial support from the Board of Regents.

There's no set time line for these projects.

