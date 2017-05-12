Tift Co. organization grants more than $20,000 to area teachers

"We have grants in really every area of the school curriculum," said Brumby. (Source: WALB)

More than a dozen teachers and staff members in Tift County schools will receive grant money to do a range of projects next year.

The Tift County Foundation for Educational Excellence will award more than $20,000 dollars to teachers across the county.

That money comes from its fundraisers.

The grants range from further education for teachers to class field trips.

Tift County Foundation for Educational Excellence Executive Director Mike Brumby said the goal is to provide money for classes throughout the schools.

"We have grants in really every area of the school curriculum, from AP English, to Special Ed., or even Physical Education classes," said Brumby.

The organization will award the more than $20,000 dollars through 19 separate grants.

