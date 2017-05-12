Tift Co. organization grants more than $20,000 to area teachers - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Tift Co. organization grants more than $20,000 to area teachers

By Emileigh Forrester, Anchor
Connect
More than a dozen teachers and staff members in Tift County schools will receive grant money to do a range of projects next year. (Source: WALB) More than a dozen teachers and staff members in Tift County schools will receive grant money to do a range of projects next year. (Source: WALB)
The Tift County Foundation for Educational Excellence will award more than $20,000 dollars to teachers across the county. (Source: WALB) The Tift County Foundation for Educational Excellence will award more than $20,000 dollars to teachers across the county. (Source: WALB)
"We have grants in really every area of the school curriculum," said Brumby. (Source: WALB) "We have grants in really every area of the school curriculum," said Brumby. (Source: WALB)
TIFTON, GA (WALB) -

More than a dozen teachers and staff members in Tift County schools will receive grant money to do a range of projects next year.

The Tift County Foundation for Educational Excellence will award more than $20,000 dollars to teachers across the county.

That money comes from its fundraisers.

The grants range from further education for teachers to class field trips.

Tift County Foundation for Educational Excellence Executive Director Mike Brumby said the goal is to provide money for classes throughout the schools.

"We have grants in really every area of the school curriculum, from AP English, to Special Ed., or even Physical Education classes," said Brumby.

The organization will award the more than $20,000 dollars through 19 separate grants.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error Submit a tip to WALB News 10

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Area construction companies lend a hand for root ball roundup

    Area construction companies lend a hand for root ball roundup

    Friday, May 12 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-05-12 22:43:34 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    The construction community in Albany is coming together to clean up debris from the storms earlier this year. 

    More >>

    The construction community in Albany is coming together to clean up debris from the storms earlier this year. 

    More >>

  • Scott Worsley sworn in as Miller Co. Sheriff

    Scott Worsley sworn in as Miller Co. Sheriff

    Friday, May 12 2017 6:32 PM EDT2017-05-12 22:32:00 GMT
    (Source:WALB)(Source:WALB)

    Scott Worlsey is now the new sheriff for Miller County after being sworn in Friday.  This comes just days after the former sheriff, Shane Rathel was sentenced to prison for stolen gun charges. Worsley is coming to the sheriff's office from the Colquitt police department where he was the police chief. 

    More >>

    Scott Worlsey is now the new sheriff for Miller County after being sworn in Friday.  This comes just days after the former sheriff, Shane Rathel was sentenced to prison for stolen gun charges. Worsley is coming to the sheriff's office from the Colquitt police department where he was the police chief. 

    More >>

  • ASU announces two new projects to support downtown Albany

    ASU announces two new projects to support downtown Albany

    Friday, May 12 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-05-12 22:17:05 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Albany State University students will soon have a safer way to cross the Flint River to go into downtown Albany. Friday, the Board of Regents chairman joined ASU and Flint Riverquarium leaders along with the University System of Georgia's chancellor to announce the Albany State-Downtown Albany connector trail.

    More >>

    Albany State University students will soon have a safer way to cross the Flint River to go into downtown Albany. Friday, the Board of Regents chairman joined ASU and Flint Riverquarium leaders along with the University System of Georgia's chancellor to announce the Albany State-Downtown Albany connector trail.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly