Foster parents celebrated during Foster Care Month in Tift Co.

In Tift County Friday, the Division of Family and Children Services hosted a luncheon to show appreciation for foster parents.

Juvenile Court Judge Render Heard proclaimed the month of May as Foster Care Month in Tift County.

Organizers said they want these families to know they're thankful for the difference foster parents make in children's lives.

"These foster parents are so selfless and so kind," said Annie Clark, DFCS director for Region 11. "They just go above and beyond for the kids."

201 children are in foster care in Tift and Turner Counties alone.

If you're interested in learning more about being a foster parent, call 1 (877) 210-KIDS or visit fostergeorgia.com.

