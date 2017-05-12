Foster parents celebrated during Foster Care Month in Tift Co. - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Foster parents celebrated during Foster Care Month in Tift Co.

By Emileigh Forrester, Anchor
Connect
Foster parents in South Georgia are being celebrated this month for the contributions they make for troubled children. (Source: WALB) Foster parents in South Georgia are being celebrated this month for the contributions they make for troubled children. (Source: WALB)
Organizers said they want these families to know they're thankful for the difference foster parents make in children's lives. (Source: WALB) Organizers said they want these families to know they're thankful for the difference foster parents make in children's lives. (Source: WALB)
"These foster parents are so selfless and so kind," said Annie Clark, DFCS director for Region 11. (Source: WALB) "These foster parents are so selfless and so kind," said Annie Clark, DFCS director for Region 11. (Source: WALB)
TIFTON, GA (WALB) -

Foster parents in South Georgia are being celebrated this month for the contributions they make for troubled children.

In Tift County Friday, the Division of Family and Children Services hosted a luncheon to show appreciation for foster parents.

Juvenile Court Judge Render Heard proclaimed the month of May as Foster Care Month in Tift County.

Organizers said they want these families to know they're thankful for the difference foster parents make in children's lives.

"These foster parents are so selfless and so kind," said Annie Clark, DFCS director for Region 11. "They just go above and beyond for the kids."

201 children are in foster care in Tift and Turner Counties alone.

If you're interested in learning more about being a foster parent, call 1 (877) 210-KIDS or visit fostergeorgia.com.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error Submit a tip to WALB News 10

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Area construction companies lend a hand for root ball roundup

    Area construction companies lend a hand for root ball roundup

    Friday, May 12 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-05-12 22:43:34 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    The construction community in Albany is coming together to clean up debris from the storms earlier this year. 

    More >>

    The construction community in Albany is coming together to clean up debris from the storms earlier this year. 

    More >>

  • Scott Worsley sworn in as Miller Co. Sheriff

    Scott Worsley sworn in as Miller Co. Sheriff

    Friday, May 12 2017 6:32 PM EDT2017-05-12 22:32:00 GMT
    (Source:WALB)(Source:WALB)

    Scott Worlsey is now the new sheriff for Miller County after being sworn in Friday.  This comes just days after the former sheriff, Shane Rathel was sentenced to prison for stolen gun charges. Worsley is coming to the sheriff's office from the Colquitt police department where he was the police chief. 

    More >>

    Scott Worlsey is now the new sheriff for Miller County after being sworn in Friday.  This comes just days after the former sheriff, Shane Rathel was sentenced to prison for stolen gun charges. Worsley is coming to the sheriff's office from the Colquitt police department where he was the police chief. 

    More >>

  • ASU announces two new projects to support downtown Albany

    ASU announces two new projects to support downtown Albany

    Friday, May 12 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-05-12 22:17:05 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Albany State University students will soon have a safer way to cross the Flint River to go into downtown Albany. Friday, the Board of Regents chairman joined ASU and Flint Riverquarium leaders along with the University System of Georgia's chancellor to announce the Albany State-Downtown Albany connector trail.

    More >>

    Albany State University students will soon have a safer way to cross the Flint River to go into downtown Albany. Friday, the Board of Regents chairman joined ASU and Flint Riverquarium leaders along with the University System of Georgia's chancellor to announce the Albany State-Downtown Albany connector trail.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly