Scott Worsley sworn in as Miller Co. Sheriff

Scott Worsley is now the new sheriff for Miller County after being sworn in Friday.

This comes just days after the former sheriff, Shane Rathel was sentenced to prison for stolen gun charges.

Worsley is coming to the sheriff's office from the Colquitt police department where he was the police chief.

Worsley said he believes he can make a positive change for the Miller County community. "I'm excited to make some changes for miller county, im from here, and I care about Miller County. My family has been raised and still lives here. Thats why I wanted to become sheriff to do a good job for the community"

Worsley said he has an open door policy, encouraging residents to stop by.

He said he's excited to get to work.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10