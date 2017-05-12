Child dies after accidental drowning in Sylvester

The Sylvester Police Department is investigating the drowning of a 1 year old child.

According to officials, officers responded to a call of a child not breathing Thursday evening on Madison Street.

Witnesses told police that the child wandered into the back yard and may have fallen into an inflatable pool filled with rain water and was unable to get out.

Officers performed CPR until EMS arrived. The child was transported to Phoebe Worth Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The case is still active and waiting on an autopsy from the GBI, but officials with Sylvester PD said it appeared to be accidental.

