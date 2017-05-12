Dougherty Co. school fight ends with one arrest - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Dougherty Co. school fight ends with one arrest

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

A fight between a middle school student and a high school student in Albany ended with one arrest.

Quantavis Walker, 17, was arrested and charged with simple battery.

Dougherty County School System officials say the fight happened at the bus hub earlier this week.

