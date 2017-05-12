Easter Seals and Challenger League organize beauty pageant - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Easter Seals and Challenger League organize beauty pageant

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Preparations are underway for one special feel-good event. 

Easter Seals and the Challenger League will host a Miss and Little Miss Beauty Pageant Saturday afternoon in Albany.

20 women and girls will get all dolled up and show off their talent. 

The unique event has already garnered tons of community support with local boutiques and salons donating their dresses and services.

And for contestant Sabrina Wimberly, she said the pageant isn't about the competition.

It's about everyone showing love and support for one another. 

"There ain't no room for hate. God said, 'Love everybody. No hate,'" said Wimberly. 

"This is one of the only pageants in our area that do offer a pageant for people with developmental disabilities.  It just is able to get them connected with the community and to feel special," said Director of Day Services Julie Hall. 

The pageant will be held at Providence church, Saturday at 2:30 p.m. 

It's free to attend! 

There will be a special performance from Unbreakable Bloodline as well. 

And WALB News 10's Catherine Patterson will be one of three judges for the event. 

