Downtown Valdosta continues to grow

From the alleyways to new store fronts, Downtown Valdosta is booming with new features and businesses.

In the past year, downtown has invested more than $9 million into the downtown area and added just under a dozen new local businesses.

The main street office also hosts many community events throughout the year, like a lunch concert series.

Folks said downtown is a great place to relax and hang-out with friends.

"I just feel like our downtown is vibrant, walk-able, it's friendly, it's beautiful, we have great history. It's just a great place to visit and be," said Main Street Director, Ellen Hill.

Folks in the main street office said they do expect for downtown to continue growing.

