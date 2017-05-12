Pelham freshman wins state title on a broken toe

It's much easier to do in the shot put than perhaps the long jump, but winning a state title with a broken toe is no small feat.

Two weeks removed from the injury, Pelham's Kenjanai Brown threw the shot further than any other girl in Class-A Public.

After being advised to not compete, the freshman willed through. It turned out to be the right decision.

"My freshman year is going great right now. I just feel unstoppable," said Brown who is 2 months removed from winning the basketball state title with the Lady Hornets. "I feel like next year I can come back and do the same thing. Maybe even better."

Brown had to wrap her toe carefully to ensure it wouldn't get aggravated, and it sustained even after she threw a 33-09.50 to earn first place.

"It feels great. My toe is a state champ too," Brown proclaimed.

Her 10 points is a step in the right direction for the Lady Hornets who are vying for a team state title.

The state championships conclude Saturday at Hugh Mills Stadium.

Here's a link to Saturday's event schedule.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10