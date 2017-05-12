Home Depot makes donation to police department - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Home Depot makes donation to police department

By Caitlyn Chastain, Reporter
Connect
Each headset costs $45. (Source: WALB) Each headset costs $45. (Source: WALB)
Home Depot store manager, Peter Layne (Source: WALB) Home Depot store manager, Peter Layne (Source: WALB)
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

Friday, folks from the Valdosta Home Depot dropped off a gift to the Valdosta Police Department.

The store donated eight range guard hearing protectors, which are headsets officers can wear while practicing at the firing range.

Home Depot store manager, Peter Layne, said it's important to give back to the men and women who help protect him every day.

"When I get an alarm call at 2 o'clock in the morning, these are the guys that walk through my store with me," said Layne, "It's just a way to say we appreciate what they do day in and day out."

Each headset costs $45.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

