VPD: A look through law enforcement history

Finger print kits, lanterns, handcuffs, and binders of old reports all sit inside of a glass display case at the Valdosta Police Department and Valdosta Lowndes Regional Crime Lab.



"This was an actual portable kit for fingerprinting," Lt. Stephen Thompson with the crime lab says as he looks at some of the display.



Artifacts displayed at the offices showcase the history of law enforcement.



"I think it's important to know where we came from to where we're at now," said Valdosta Police Chief Brian Childress.



Some of the artifacts, like an old fingerprint book, are just cool!



"This magazine from 193," Lt. Thompson said as he flipped through the book, "Shows the identification of prints."



Others have a darker story...



"It's called slap jack," Chief Childress said holding up the item, "This one has sand in it. They have versions that had lead it."



It's an old tool that is actually banned from departments.

Chief Childress said every item plays an important role in the history of policing and investigations.



"We've always got to keep reaching and figuring out how we can develop and get better and better," urged Chief Childress.



Officers said seeing how far the department has come gives them even more hope for the future.



"With all the technology coming in and advancements, I see how far we've come in the last 50 years, and where we could go in just for reducing crime in general," said Lt. Thompson.



The Chief said new technology and training is what keeps the police department moving forward.



"You can not sit idle, because if you do you'll become obsolete," Chief Childress said as he held up an old flashlight.



"It's amazing to see where we're going to go from here," Lt. Thompson agreed.

The Valdosta Lowndes Crime Lab is the only crime lab in South Georgia. It is internationally accredited and so are all of the crime scene specialists.

