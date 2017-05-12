Coffee County traffic must watch for road work

U.S. 441/state Route 31 lane closures are scheduled next weekend, for pipe installation as part of the Georgia Department of Transportation project to widen and reconstruct the Douglas perimeter road.

One lane each northbound and southbound is scheduled to close from 7 a.m. Saturday May 20 until 6 a.m. Monday May 22, near the perimeter road-- U.S. 221 and State Route 135.

Workers will be installing pipe underneath U.S. 441.

Motorists should expect lane closures to begin in the area of Coffee Chrysler Dodge on the south end and the Coffee County Board of Education on the north end.

The $31.2 million Georgia DOT project to widen and reconstruct SR 135 is about 26% complete. The project begins at U.S. 441, where it ties into the southwest portion of the perimeter road, and ends at SR 32.

It includes construction of a bridge to replace the at-grade railroad crossing near Iron Road, which will enhance safety and alleviate traffic back-ups. The completion date is May 2020.



