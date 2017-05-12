Sporting events bring in big tourism numbers to Lowndes County - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Sporting events bring in big tourism numbers to Lowndes County

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
LOWNDES CO., GA (WALB) -

There is one thing that is continuously bringing people from out of state to Lowndes County year after year, sports tournaments!

Just this past year, the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority saw 6 million dollars in revenue come into the city and county from these events.

Last month, parks and rec helped host a senior softball tournament where 55 teams competed all weekend.

People came from 12 states.

One team even came from Canada. 

"That in turn helps with the local industry of small business owners, also jobs i meant park and recreation we are a true economic engine to help support small business industry here," said George Page, Executive Director.

Parks and recreation officials hope to see the tournament come back again in 2018. 

