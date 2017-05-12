Wild Adventures reveals new dining options

Guests enjoy ice cream at the new Mayfield Marketplace (Source:WALB)

Orrell said that Lonestar BBQ has been a longtime favorite (Source:WALB)

Guests can now purchase their favorite BBQ sauces (Source:WALB)

Roller coasters aren’t the only things to drop your jaw at Wild Adventures.

“When you come to a theme park, you expect traditional, carnival-type food, but it’s not that way,” Wild Adventures Sales and Marketing Director Ryan Orrell said.

This season, the theme park is rolling out two newly renovated dining options, Mayfield Marketplace and guest favorite Lonestar BBQ.

“Lonestar has been a part of the park for a very long time,” Orrell said.

But this time, it’s coming back with some new renovations.

“It’s complete with a covered porch, even rocking chairs, and we’ve even added some new signature menu items,” Orrell said.

New items like a pulled pork parfait which includes BBQ, mashed potatoes, baked beans, and macaroni and cheese.

“You’ll love it, I promise,” Orrell said.

The restaurant is also rolling out four new signature BBQ sauces which are now in bottle form.

“You can even purchase them and take them home,” Orrell said.

If you need to cool off from the South Georgia heat, Orrell suggests checking out the Mayfield Marketplace where you can find a variety of flavors.

“Of course, the most popular flavor continues to be cookies and cream,” Orrell said.

The marketplace features shakes, sundaes, and ice cream cones.

“We even make the waffle cones right here and as you’re walking by you can even smell them,” Orrell said.

Orrell told WALB News 10 that the park’s mission is all about family fun, even when it comes to food.

“We have a little bit for everyone, from little kids to big kids, those who love rides, and those who love food,” Orrell said.

Lonestar BBQ will premiere its new menu on Saturday, May 20th. The celebration will include several giveaways that are “worthy of a pitmaster.”