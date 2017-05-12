ASU's Bachelor Nursing program placed on conditional status

Albany State University said in a release today that its traditional Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program is currently on conditional approval from the Georgia State Board of Nursing.

It went on conditional approval when the four-year average pass rate for the NCLEX-RN, the required licensing exam following the receipt of a nursing degree, fell below an 80 percent pass rate. The 2013-2016 average pass rate for the traditional nursing BSN is 76.89 percent.

The school said that ll of the master's, bachelor's and associate's nursing degree programs at Albany State University are accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN). The undergraduate nursing programs are approved by the Georgia State Board of Nursing.

Albany State has six nursing degrees.

ASU completed a thorough review of the nursing program curriculum and policies and implemented an action plan to improve first attempt pass rates on the NCLEX-RN examination.

The following initiatives were implemented:

1) a self-paced five week review course from the National Council of the State Board of Nursing

2) increased computerized testing based on the NCLEX-RN blue print

3) a live NCLEX preparatory course.

The Georgia State Board of Nursing will review the conditional status of the BSN program after reviewing the 2017 exam results and a campus visit by a board representative.

