Lt. Weston Lee's remains return to Georgia

The procession and visitation for Army Lieutenant Weston Lee, who died in an IED explosion in Iraq, happen today.

His body has been flown from Dover, Delaware, and will leave Columbus around noon. It is traveling down US Highway 27 to a funeral home.

The Clay County Sheriff said that the procession will come into Clay County on U.S. 27, and make a right on to Pine Street in Bluffton, then will proceed down Pine Street to Arlington Road, and turn left on to Arlington Road, and turn right back on to U.S. 27, headed to Manry Jordan Funeral Home.

WALB is working with our Columbus affiliate WTVM to provide coverage of the procession. We will also be providing coverage on Facebook.

WALB's Amanda Hoskins will pick up coverage of the event in Clay County.

The visitation will be Friday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Fort Gaines Methodist Church.

The memorial service will be held in Blakely at Mangham Auditorium on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Early County schools and his alma mater, South Georgia Academy, dismissed school early.

As an additional honor to Lt. Lee, all flags at sate buildings and grounds in Georgia will be flown at half staff until sunset Friday.

