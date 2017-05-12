Wild Adventures considers guests' wants with Ohana Bay

The section includes seven new slides (Source:WALB)

Parents can keep a close eye on their kids while they play at Ohana Bay (Source:WALB)

Ohana Bay is the newest addition to Splash Island Water Park (Source:WALB)

Wild Adventures Marketing Director Ryan Orrell said the park is always seeking suggestions from guests.

Last year, visitors said they wanted more attractions at the park’s Splash Island.

In April, Wild Adventures launched Ohana Bay which includes seven new slides.

The new waterpark addition is part of a $2 million expansion project and includes a number of guests’ recommendations.

Orrell said that survey results showed that parents wanted an area where they could keep an eye on their children.

“And this is what this entire area is designed to do. It’s to both give parents the comfort where they can lounge and be very comfortable and at the same time keep very easy view on their children,” Orrell said.

The park is constantly surveying guests to see what they’d like to see next.

Orrell told WALB News 10 that something new is already in the works for next season.