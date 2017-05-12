Westover alumnus Hall completes USAF training

U.S. Air Force Airman Gregory N. Hall, Jr. graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Hall is the son of Gregory N. Hall of Ty Ty, and Alisha M. Mansfield of Birmingham, Ala., and the step-son of Brittany R. Walker of Ty Ty, and Leroy Mansfield of Birmingham, Ala.

He is a 2016 graduate of Westover Comprehensive High School, in Albany.

