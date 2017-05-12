Valdosta's tourism manager: I-75 is our lifeline

The city has a number of hotels and restaurants just off I-75 (Source:WALB)

Valdosta has several exits off the busy interstate (Source:WALB)

The City of Valdosta continues to see a rise in tourism and the city has I-75 to thank for it.

Valdosta Lowndes Tourism Authority Manager Tim Riddle told WALB News that the interstate continues to attract travelers. The current hotel tax collection is up nearly 8% since last year.

The city has several exits off the busy roadway that include numerous hotels and restaurants. So even if people aren’t stopping to stroll through downtown Valdosta or visit Wild Adventures, they’re still helping the local economy.

"When those visitors spend money, they leave tax dollars behind," Riddle said.

When it comes to tourism, Riddle said Valdosta ranks 14th in the State of Georgia.

“And most cities of 55,000 people don’t have a nice theme park in their backyard, and many would like to. And many of those [cities] aren’t on a major interstate artery,” Riddle said.

Riddle described tourism dollars as “clean tax dollars.”

Thanks to tourism spending in 2015, each Valdosta resident saved around $400 in taxes.