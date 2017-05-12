Albany florist feels impact of record-high Mother's Day spending

Florists in Albany are busy preparing dozens of orders for Mother's Day.

Hadden's Flowers and Gifts is seeing an increase in customers. It could be due to the record-high Mother's Day spending expected this year.

The National Retail Federation expects spending to reach $23.6 billion this year, with flowers taking the top spot as the gift to get for mom. Nearly 70 percent of the people surveyed said they would purchase flowers.

Hadden's Flowers has hired extra staff and drivers to keep up with their increased demand.

"I would say this year is a very good year. We've been doing real well so far. I've been real pleased with how early the people are getting in here and ordering," said owner Anne Gray.

Gray said the best gift to give mom is the one that doesn't cost a dime.

"It's very important. There's no substitution for spending time with your mother. And doing the special things that she likes and needs, no matter what age she is. and also, there are people who have been unfortunate to lose their mother. And they need to go buy and remember them with flowers at the cemetery too," said Gray.

For those who do plan to spend big, the NRF survey found shoppers plan to spend the most on jewelry. According to the NRF, shoppers will spend $5 billion on something sparkly for mom this year.

Mother's Day is Sunday, May 14.

