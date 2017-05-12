Albany florist feels impact of record-high Mother's Day spending

The citrus industry is growing in Georgia and folks in Mitchell county want to be a part of it. On Thursday, folks gathered in Camilla to launch the "Mit-Co Grow campaign."More >>
U.S. Air Force Airman Gregory N. Hall, Jr. graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
Florists in Albany are busy preparing dozens of orders for Mother's Day.
Dougherty County Police are searching for a man who they say stabbed his girlfriend several times with a screwdriver.
New businesses are coming to downtown Tifton. A local developer is investing millions of dollars to relocate a popular BBQ restaurant , which will also include a rooftop bar.
