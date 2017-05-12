Man on the run following screwdriver attack - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Man on the run following screwdriver attack

Police are searching for a man who attacked his girlfriend with screwdriver (Source: WALB) Police are searching for a man who attacked his girlfriend with screwdriver (Source: WALB)
Scene of attack on Astoria Drive (Source: WALB) Scene of attack on Astoria Drive (Source: WALB)
DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

Dougherty County Police are searching for a man who they say stabbed his girlfriend with a screwdriver. 

Officers were called to a home on Astoria Drive around 3 a.m. Friday where they say he stabbed the victim 6 to 9 times with a screwdriver.

Police say he snatched the phone from the victim as she attempted to call 911.

He took off running before officers arrived.

The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics but refused to be taken to the hospital.

The suspect is facing charges of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and interference of a 911 call.

His name has not been released.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

