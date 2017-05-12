VSU softball shuts out Choctaws to open regional play

Valdosta State got off on the right foot on the opening day of the NCAA South 1 Regional Thursday, shutting out Mississippi College.

Kasie Johnson tossed a four-hit complete game shutout for the Blazers, while Brandy Morgan hit a 7th inning solo homer for her second RBI of the game.

The Blazers jumped on the Choctaws early, grabbing two runs in the top of the first on a Taylor Hartenbach RBI groundout and Morgan squeeze bunt.

VSU took a 5-0 lead in the 4th when Lacey Crandall's RBI double scored Haley Garrett.

The Blazers advance to winner's bracket where they will meet regional host West Florida Friday for a spot in the championship game.

The win improves the Blazers to 38-17 on the season.

