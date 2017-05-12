Seabrooks focusing on meet, not the end

While this week is always an exciting one for longtime Dougherty County athletic director Johnny Seabrooks, this year's GHSA Track & Field Championship is a little bittersweet.

That's because this will be the last meet Seabrooks will run in Albany. He announced he will retire at the end of the school year, meaning the 37th state meet held at Albany's Hugh Mills Stadium will be his final run.

For now though, the state's track & field rules guru isn't thinking about the emotions or feelings of the week. Not while there's a meet to run at least.

"Trying to finish this thing up on Saturday afternoon is the biggest thing right now," Seabrooks says. "I'm just hoping the weather holds, the athletes have a great event, and that's it."

He will admit though, those feelings and thoughts from running this meet for more than three decades will probably catch up to him after the trophies are handed out Saturday.

Looking back on his time running the show, Seabrooks says he'll miss just about everything.

"It's never really been stressful. I enjoy doing it, so it's not a lot of stress there," he says. "The preparation and the two or three weeks leading up to the meet when I really get nervous, I won't miss that."

Day one of the meet, featuring boys and girls teams of Classes A-Public, AA, and AAA, went off without a hitch Thursday. Seabrooks hopes that continue to be the case through Saturday, so he can end his tenure in smooth fashion.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10