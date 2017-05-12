Valdosta's McClain earns U.S. Army All-American Bowl nomination

An already exciting week in Valdosta became even more memorable for a Wildcat football standout Thursday.

Valdosta LB Zakoby McClain received his nomination for the 2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl during the Wildcats' practice Thursday afternoon. The rising senior is one of 400 players nationally to earn a nomination.

"I was shocked," McClain says of learning he'd been nominated. "I couldn't talk. I was so excited I couldn't even express it."

Over the next few months, the 400 nominees will be whittled down to 100 players for the game played in San Antonio next January. McClain hopes to earn one of the coveted roster spots with his play this fall.

Head coach Alan Rodemaker hopes McClain's nomination will serve as a motivation for younger players in the Wildcats' program. Rodemaker says this is the first Army Bowl nomination since he's been in Valdosta.

"When Zakoby hits somebody, it's just different than anybody on our football team," Rodemaker explains. "They go backwards typically. You don't have a hard time finding #7 on Friday nights."

McClain isn't the only south Georgia standout to be nominated. Crisp County DB Quay Walker also received his nomination Thursday morning. The Cougar athlete is one of the top recruited Class of 2018 players in the state.

