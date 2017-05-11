New rooftop restaurant coming to Tifton

A local developer is investing millions of dollars to relocate a popular BBQ restaurant which will also include a rooftop bar. (Source: WALB)

New businesses are coming to downtown Tifton.

A local developer is investing millions of dollars to relocate a popular BBQ restaurant which will also include a rooftop bar.

Folks is Tifton were thrilled to hear they'll be getting their first-ever rooftop restaurant.

"The idea of rooftop bar just that ambiance that's going to be a lot of fun," said Tifton resident Lisa Gibbs.

Gibbs heard rumors of new restaurants coming to town but she had no clue the co-owner of 41 & Main, a restaurant she frequents after work, was working on yet another restaurant.

"I'm very excited about it, I love to see Tifton's downtown coming back," remarked Gibbs.

Hal Baxley of Baxley Properties & Investments is investing more than $1 million to relocate Hawkeye BBQ restaurant from 12th Avenue to Commerce Way.

"Tifton has got beautiful buildings, these old buildings are so beautiful they just need restoring," said Baxley.

The cafe-style restaurant would seat 300 to 400 people.

"There's three or four different types of meat, and several different types of sides," explained Baxley.

Gibbs said when she moved to Tifton back in the 90's she could only dream of these types of restaurants.

"I can remember thinking Tifton just seems to be blessed with more than it share of visionaries," remarked Gibbs.

But Baxley saw the potential in downtown after opening a spa nearly two years ago.

"This place could be a destination point," explained Baxley.

"Tifton will be a fun place to be on a Saturday, Sunday or weekday night," said Gibbs.

Baxley is also working on a sports bar which will be located in the front of both restaurants.

He hopes to complete the projects in a couple of years

The company will apply for a Downtown Development Revolving Loan.

However, the Downtown Development Authority and the City Council have to show support first.

Officials said they anticipate the City Council to vote on a resolution supporting the loan application by Baxley Properties and Investments at the next City Council meeting.

