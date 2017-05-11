Two Albany leadership organizations merge

Thursday night during the Leadership Albany graduation, the group announced they are merging with the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce's leadership development program.

The graduation ceremony for 35 Albany residents completing their Leadership Albany instruction. Leadership Albany was established in 1984, to identify and develop leaders. The Chamber of Commerce's Leadership for Institute Development started in 2015, to focus on developing political awareness, media savvy, and leadership to business owners .

The chamber said since their goals are so similar, they asked for the merger.

Chair of the board of directors of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce said "This community is all about unity. And it's about only one Albany. And I think bringing together the two leadership programs really shows that."



Chair of the Leadership Albany board of directors Carroll Weaver said "It's great news for those who are seeking leadership development and personal and professional development."



The two organizations say they still have a lot to work out on the specifics of the merger, but their next class will begin in August.

Copyright 2017 WALB . All Rights Reserved