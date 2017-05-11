New loft apartments coming to Tifton

The new apartments will be the first to house a restaurant and several amenities like a fitness center. (Source: WALB)

Downtown Tifton will soon be getting new loft apartments.

Harper Enterprises is investing $3 million to refurbish a warehouse located near the intersection of Tift and Chestnutt Avenues.

The warehouse will house 33 apartment units.

Of those, there will be 22-bedroom lofts, 10 one-bedroom lofts, one one-bedroom with cathedral ceilings, one studio and an ADA compliant unit.

The developer has already built about 50 apartments in downtown.

"I had a knack to one to take old buildings and bring them back to life," said Harper Enterprises Owner Harold Harper.

"It shows where we're moving as a city trying to reach some of the things that you see in the larger cities like Savannah and Atlanta," said Harper Enterprises Interior Designer Meredith Rutland.

The developer expects the apartments to be ready by July.

Baxley Properties and Investments will also be building new loft apartments.

