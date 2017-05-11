Some Tift Co. schools to require uniforms - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Some Tift Co. schools to require uniforms

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
TIFT CO., GA (WALB) -

Several Tift County Schools will require students to wear uniforms during the 2017-2018 school year.

A post on the school system’s Facebook page says the new requirement is based on recommendations from Local School Governance Teams.

Omega Elementary and Charles Spencer Elementary have both approved the new regulations.

Other schools will make a decision about uniforms within the next week.

Students will be required to wear solid white, gray or navy/dark blue collared shirts and khaki or navy/dark blue bottoms.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error Submit a tip to WALB News 10

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Thomasville Police urging residents to 'See Something, Say Something'

    Thomasville Police urging residents to 'See Something, Say Something'

    Thursday, May 11 2017 8:06 PM EDT2017-05-12 00:06:27 GMT
    (Source:TPD)(Source:TPD)

    Thomasville Police said they are seeing a big rise in crime lately. "This amount of crime is happening consistently; it's a huge problem," said Capt. Maurice Holmes, TPD. Officers said just this year they have responded to 85 burglaries and more than 90 car break ins. "

    More >>

    Thomasville Police said they are seeing a big rise in crime lately. "This amount of crime is happening consistently; it's a huge problem," said Capt. Maurice Holmes, TPD. Officers said just this year they have responded to 85 burglaries and more than 90 car break ins. "

    More >>

  • Rainfall Gauge

    Rainfall Gauge

    Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 1.31"; Normal for the Month 4.06"; Yearly Total 16.48"; -/+ Year to Date -4.39".

    More >>

    Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 1.31"; Normal for the Month 4.06"; Yearly Total 16.48"; -/+ Year to Date -4.39".

    More >>

  • Some Tift Co. schools to require uniforms

    Some Tift Co. schools to require uniforms

    Thursday, May 11 2017 7:28 PM EDT2017-05-11 23:28:07 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Several Tift County Schools will require students to wear uniforms during the 2017-2018 school year.

    More >>

    Several Tift County Schools will require students to wear uniforms during the 2017-2018 school year.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly