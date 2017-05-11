Some Tift Co. schools to require uniforms

Several Tift County Schools will require students to wear uniforms during the 2017-2018 school year.

A post on the school system’s Facebook page says the new requirement is based on recommendations from Local School Governance Teams.

Omega Elementary and Charles Spencer Elementary have both approved the new regulations.

Other schools will make a decision about uniforms within the next week.

Students will be required to wear solid white, gray or navy/dark blue collared shirts and khaki or navy/dark blue bottoms.

