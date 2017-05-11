Severe drought affects farmers

Reggie Bostick is a farmer in Mitchell County. (Source: WALB)

South Georgia farmers are begging mother nature for some rain.

Drought conditions are becoming an issue for their crops.

Drought levels reached a new high today across the southern part of the state.

Most of Albany and surrounding counties are under a severe drought level.

It's affecting all types of farmers, like Reggie Bostick of Mitchell County.

He said his crops are planted in sandy soil, and are now desperate for water.

"It's affecting everything.We need a good soaking rain, slow easy rain to really correct the problems we've got now," said Mitchell County Farmer Reggie Bostick.

Farmers with irrigation can protect their crops better from the droughts, but it comes at a cost.

Bostick said crop prices are low this year so every time farmers irrigate, they are losing money.

