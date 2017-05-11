8 graduates make history at ABAC graduation ceremony

"It's kind of a new day for us in Nursing," said ABAC President Dr. David Bridges. (Source: WALB)

"I think it means opportunities...just growth for ABAC," said graduate Savannah Brown. (Source: WALB)

The first people to receive Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from ABAC graduated. (Source: WALB)

For eight of the graduates, it was much more special than a typical commencement ceremony. (Source: WALB)

Hundreds of students graduated from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Thursday, but for eight of the graduates, it was much more special than a typical commencement ceremony.

That's because they made history.

As Savannah Brown received her degree, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College reached a milestone.

"I think it means opportunities...just growth for ABAC," said Brown.

Brown is the first person to ever graduate from ABAC with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.

"It's kind of a new day for us in Nursing," said ABAC President Dr. David Bridges.

The college announced the new program just over a year ago.

Now, it has eight new graduates.

"As time goes on, the requirements for credentialling for Nursing is going up," said Dr. Bridges. "There's a huge demand for Bachelor's trained nurses and beyond."

Brown said the accessibility made a difference while she was choosing to go back to school after having her Associate's degree in Nursing.

"It was all online," said Brown. "We did have some clinicals that we had to do, but it was online, so it was easy for me to be mobile and not have to stay here in order to get my Bachelor's degree."

College President Dr. David Bridges agreed that having the program available for students online is important so people can stay in school.

"If we can provide that for them, they will get the next degree," said Dr. Bridges.

It was truly a history making moment that Brown said will make ABAC stand out to prospective students.

"I'm excited to see who else comes to ABAC because of this degree now," Brown said.

Thursday's ceremony also marked the first time ABAC has granted an honorary degree.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10