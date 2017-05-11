8 graduates make history at ABAC graduation ceremony

Governor Deal signed an executive order Thursday afternoon lifting the travel restrictions in the West Mims area.More >>
South Georgia farmers are begging mother nature for some rain. Drought conditions are becoming an issue for their crops. Drought levels reached a new high today across the southern part of the state.More >>
Several Miller County students and teachers have been sent to doctors for further evaluation, after the second round of tuberculosis tests are released.More >>
The citrus industry is growing in Georgia and folks in Mitchell county want to be a part of it. On Thursday, folks gathered in Camilla to launch the "Mit-Co Grow campaign."More >>
Hundreds of students graduated from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Thursday, but for eight of the graduates, it was much more special than a typical commencement ceremony. That's because they made history.More >>
