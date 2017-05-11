Woodhaven Industries donates beds to local firefighters

Firefighters in Thomas County now have new mattresses to sleep on thanks to a donation from a local company.

Woodhaven Industries Furniture Company out of Cairo donated the beds.

They were given to several stations throughout the county.

Woodhaven staff said they are happy to help local first responders in anyway they can.

"They are really appreciative one of the firefighters was telling us a whole ago that they actually still have some of the mattresses that was in his fire station, When they actually built this fire station. So they're really appreciative to give new mattresses," said Terry Griggs, Woodhaven operations manager.

Woodhaven Industries donated a total of 14 new mattresses and box springs.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10