Thomasville comprehensive plan workshop targets economic growth

A consulting firm out of Florida is visiting Thomasville this week, looking to see how the city can improve economically.

The Dover, Kohl and Partners firm is focusing on two points, job growth and affordable living.

They said statistics show that 86% of the Thomasville population makes $75,000 or less annually.

And the average cost of a rental is about $800.

"A third of the population is under $30,000 so you have this one third one third one third break from poor to middle and upper class. So the issue is how do you create enough opportunities that hit every one of these levels," said Shaun Bourgeois.

"The firm has worked with other cities like Montgomery where they have developed affordable housing neighborhoods starting as low as $80,000.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10