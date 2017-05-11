Gov. Deal lifts traveling restrictions

The city of Thomasville is hosting one of many open house events tonight focusing on a 10 year comprehensive plan. This is required by the state of Georgia for every city. Thomasville leaders said this year they are trying something a little different, letting the community play a huge role in developing the plan.More >>
A consulting firm out of Florida is visiting Thomasville this week, looking to see how the city can improve economically. The Dover, Kohl and Partners firm is focusing on two points, job growth and affordable living. They said statistics show that 86% of the Thomasville population makes $75,000 or less annually.More >>
Governor Deal signed an executive order Wednesday afternoon lifting the travel restrictions in the West Mims area.More >>
Thomasville Police said they are seeing a big rise in crime lately. "This amount of crime is happening consistently; it's a huge problem," said Capt. Maurice Holmes, TPD. Officers said just this year they have responded to 85 burglaries and more than 90 car break ins. "More >>
A Tifton Developer wants to further improve the city's downtown with changes on Commerce Way. Baxley Properties and Investments wants to relocate Hawkeye BBQ to Commerce Way, and create a banquet hall for 400 to 500 people.More >>
