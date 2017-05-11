Tifton developer's plans presented to City Council - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Tifton developer's plans presented to City Council

By Emileigh Forrester, Anchor
Connect
A Tifton Developer wants to further improve the city's downtown with changes on Commerce Way. (Source: WALB) A Tifton Developer wants to further improve the city's downtown with changes on Commerce Way. (Source: WALB)
The plans include a rooftop restaurant. (Source: WALB) The plans include a rooftop restaurant. (Source: WALB)
The DDA's chairman, John Lowe, said he thinks it would be a big step for downtown. (Source: WALB) The DDA's chairman, John Lowe, said he thinks it would be a big step for downtown. (Source: WALB)
TIFTON, GA (WALB) -

A Tifton Developer wants to further improve the city's downtown with changes on Commerce Way.

Baxley Properties and Investments wants to relocate Hawkeye BBQ to Commerce Way, and create a banquet hall for 400 to 500 people.

The plans also include a rooftop restaurant.

The company will apply for a Downtown Development Revolving Loan.

However, the Downtown Development Authority and the City Council have to show support first.

The DDA's chairman, John Lowe, said he thinks it would be a big step for downtown.

"Of course that's what downtown development authority's mission is, is to further businesses downtown."

Officials said they anticipate the Tifton City Council to vote on a resolution supporting the loan application by Baxley Properties and Investments at the next City Council meeting.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error Submit a tip to WALB News 10

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • City of Thomasville holds open house sessions to develop comprehensive plan

    City of Thomasville holds open house sessions to develop comprehensive plan

    Thursday, May 11 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-05-11 21:30:21 GMT
    (Source:WALB)(Source:WALB)

    The city of Thomasville is hosting one of many open house events tonight focusing on a 10 year comprehensive plan. This is required by the state of Georgia for every city. Thomasville leaders said this year they are trying something a little different, letting the community play a huge role in developing the plan.

    More >>

    The city of Thomasville is hosting one of many open house events tonight focusing on a 10 year comprehensive plan. This is required by the state of Georgia for every city. Thomasville leaders said this year they are trying something a little different, letting the community play a huge role in developing the plan.

    More >>

  • Thomasville comprehensive plan workshop targets economic growth

    Thomasville comprehensive plan workshop targets economic growth

    Thursday, May 11 2017 5:25 PM EDT2017-05-11 21:25:50 GMT
    (Source:WALB)(Source:WALB)

    A consulting firm out of Florida is visiting Thomasville this week, looking to see how the city can improve economically. The Dover, Kohl and Partners firm is focusing on two points, job growth and affordable living. They said statistics show that 86% of the Thomasville population makes $75,000 or less annually. 

    More >>

    A consulting firm out of Florida is visiting Thomasville this week, looking to see how the city can improve economically. The Dover, Kohl and Partners firm is focusing on two points, job growth and affordable living. They said statistics show that 86% of the Thomasville population makes $75,000 or less annually. 

    More >>

  • Gov. Deal lifts traveling restrictions

    Gov. Deal lifts traveling restrictions

    Thursday, May 11 2017 5:25 PM EDT2017-05-11 21:25:22 GMT
    Governor Nathan Deal (Source: Governor's Office)Governor Nathan Deal (Source: Governor's Office)

    Governor Deal signed an executive order Wednesday afternoon lifting the travel restrictions in the West Mims area. 

    More >>

    Governor Deal signed an executive order Wednesday afternoon lifting the travel restrictions in the West Mims area. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly