Tifton developer's plans presented to City Council

A Tifton Developer wants to further improve the city's downtown with changes on Commerce Way.

Baxley Properties and Investments wants to relocate Hawkeye BBQ to Commerce Way, and create a banquet hall for 400 to 500 people.

The plans also include a rooftop restaurant.

The company will apply for a Downtown Development Revolving Loan.

However, the Downtown Development Authority and the City Council have to show support first.

"Of course that's what downtown development authority's mission is, is to further businesses downtown."

Officials said they anticipate the Tifton City Council to vote on a resolution supporting the loan application by Baxley Properties and Investments at the next City Council meeting.

