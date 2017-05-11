Man arrested after traffic stop leads to discovery of 55 grams of heroin

The Albany Dougherty Drug Unit seized a large amount of narcotics, guns, and counterfeit money during a drug bust.

Travis Singleton, 33, was arrested and charged with trafficking in heroin along with several other drug, gun, and traffic charges.

Drug agents seized more than 55 grams of heroin, more than 14 grams of ecstasy pills, more than one gram of methamphetamine, along with a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Agents also found a gun with an altered serial number and $280 in counterfeit money.

Officials say this drug bust was the conclusion of an ongoing investigation that ended with a traffic stop.

