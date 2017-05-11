Man arrested after traffic stop leads to discovery of 55 grams o - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

breaking

Man arrested after traffic stop leads to discovery of 55 grams of heroin

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: ADDU) (Source: ADDU)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Albany Dougherty Drug Unit seized a large amount of narcotics, guns, and counterfeit money during a drug bust.

Travis Singleton, 33, was arrested and charged with trafficking in heroin along with several other drug, gun, and traffic charges.

Drug agents seized more than 55 grams of heroin, more than 14 grams of ecstasy pills, more than one gram of methamphetamine, along with a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Agents also found a gun with an altered serial number and $280 in counterfeit money.

Officials say this drug bust was the conclusion of an ongoing investigation that ended with a traffic stop.

This is a developing story and WALB will bring you the latest updates as they become available. 

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error Submit a tip to WALB News 10

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • City of Thomasville holds open house sessions to develop comprehensive plan

    City of Thomasville holds open house sessions to develop comprehensive plan

    Thursday, May 11 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-05-11 21:30:21 GMT
    (Source:WALB)(Source:WALB)

    The city of Thomasville is hosting one of many open house events tonight focusing on a 10 year comprehensive plan. This is required by the state of Georgia for every city. Thomasville leaders said this year they are trying something a little different, letting the community play a huge role in developing the plan.

    More >>

    The city of Thomasville is hosting one of many open house events tonight focusing on a 10 year comprehensive plan. This is required by the state of Georgia for every city. Thomasville leaders said this year they are trying something a little different, letting the community play a huge role in developing the plan.

    More >>

  • Thomasville comprehensive plan workshop targets economic growth

    Thomasville comprehensive plan workshop targets economic growth

    Thursday, May 11 2017 5:25 PM EDT2017-05-11 21:25:50 GMT
    (Source:WALB)(Source:WALB)

    A consulting firm out of Florida is visiting Thomasville this week, looking to see how the city can improve economically. The Dover, Kohl and Partners firm is focusing on two points, job growth and affordable living. They said statistics show that 86% of the Thomasville population makes $75,000 or less annually. 

    More >>

    A consulting firm out of Florida is visiting Thomasville this week, looking to see how the city can improve economically. The Dover, Kohl and Partners firm is focusing on two points, job growth and affordable living. They said statistics show that 86% of the Thomasville population makes $75,000 or less annually. 

    More >>

  • Gov. Deal lifts traveling restrictions

    Gov. Deal lifts traveling restrictions

    Thursday, May 11 2017 5:25 PM EDT2017-05-11 21:25:22 GMT
    Governor Nathan Deal (Source: Governor's Office)Governor Nathan Deal (Source: Governor's Office)

    Governor Deal signed an executive order Wednesday afternoon lifting the travel restrictions in the West Mims area. 

    More >>

    Governor Deal signed an executive order Wednesday afternoon lifting the travel restrictions in the West Mims area. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly