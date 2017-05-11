Outdoor burning suspended in several counties

A burn ban is now in place in several counties because of high fire danger conditions.

The counties include Decatur, Seminole and Grady.

Bainbridge public safety says no burning is allowed.

The ban does include fireworks.

The Georgia Forestry Commission says effective immediately there is a temporary suspension on all outdoor burning.

This means no pit burns, bonfires, or land clearing burning, as well as burning natural vegetation and yard debris.

If you ignore this suspension and are caught burning, you will be cited.

