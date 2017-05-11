Postal workers prepare for Stamp Out Hunger food drive

Blue plastic bags are popping up in mail boxes across South Georgia.

Those bags are to help fight hunger in the local community.

"It's incredibly important to Second Harvest of South Georgia's effort to find hunger in our community," explained Eliza McCall, Second Harvest Food Bank's marketing manager.

It's part of the Stamp Out Hunger campaign, the nation's largest food drive.

"1 in 4 people struggle with food insecurity," said McCall about South Georgia, "It is important to make sure our shelves are fully stocked so we can help those families."

Letter carriers, like James Williams in Nashville, spent Thursday passing out the bags.

He's been helping with the annual food drive for 24 years.

"This is a good community," said Williams, "People are willing to step out and help."

All you have to do to help is fill the bags with nonperishable items, set them out on Saturday, and leave the rest to the letter carriers.

"They will fill the bags up and hang them on their mailbox or sit them down by their mailbox," said Williams.

The donations help make sure the shelves at the food bank don't go empty.

Last year more than 200,000 pounds of food was collected during the food drive, and all that food helps make sure South Georgia families get the meals they need.

Williams said it's great to see folks helping one another year after year.

"It's really needed in the community," Williams said.

Volunteers will sort the food on Saturday.

If you would like to volunteer Saturday you can still sign up, click here for details.

