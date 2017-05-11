APD "constantly recruiting", working to fill 18 vacancies

Facing 18 vacancies right now, the Albany Police Department is constantly recruiting, and candidates are being interviewed this week for entry level positions.More >>
Facing 18 vacancies right now, the Albany Police Department is constantly recruiting, and candidates are being interviewed this week for entry level positions.More >>
Albany's transit customers will soon enjoy more new bus shelters.More >>
Albany's transit customers will soon enjoy more new bus shelters.More >>
An Albany woman was cited after police were called about a large goat running loose.More >>
An Albany woman was cited after police were called about a large goat running loose.More >>
The memorial service will be held at Mangham Auditorium on Saturday at 2 p.m.More >>
The memorial service will be held at Mangham Auditorium on Saturday at 2 p.m.More >>
One woman is behind bars after police said she damaged six of her ex-boyfriend's cars.More >>
One woman is behind bars after police said she damaged six of her ex-boyfriend's cars.More >>