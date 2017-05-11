APD "constantly recruiting", working to fill 18 vacancies

Facing 18 vacancies right now, the Albany Police Department is constantly recruiting, and candidates are being interviewed this week for entry level positions.

The Police Chief said they are looking for quality candidates, not just trying to fill open slots.

Chief Michael Persley said the Gang Task Force has been operating for the past couple years with eight "good" officers.

But, that unit is down four officers from full staff.

"If I had 12, that would be good, as long as I had 12 good people who wanted to interact with the public and make a positive impact in the community," said Chief Persley.

Chief Persley said his team recruits at colleges, job fairs, word-of-mouth and other ways.

The recruits hired now will attend the July Police Academy.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.