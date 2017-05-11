More new modern bus shelters in Albany

Albany's transit customers will soon enjoy more new bus shelters.

Riders we spoke with Wednesday tell us they like the new shelters already in place, and the good news is that more are on the way.

The city began installing them late last year and will put in eight more this summer.

They have LED lighting, better seating and a more modern look.

"They are set up that they are a little bit more comfortable than the shelters we have now and some stops that didn't have shelters at all. It is just something we were able to provide to our Albany Transit customers," said Monique Broughton Knight, the City of Albany's Public Information Officer.

Three will be at the Albany State East Campus.

Another three will be placed at ASU's West Campus.

Two will replace older shelters, although it is not known yet which shelters will be replaced.

The cost is $75,000 total, with the city paying 10%, the rest is a mix of state and federal funding.

They will be installed this summer.

