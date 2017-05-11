Goat running loose leads to several citations

Goat on the loose leads to woman facing several citations. (Source: WALB)

An Albany woman was cited after police were called about a large goat running loose.

Police said the goat belonged to a woman living on Cason street.

Officers found a total of two goats, five puppies, and 37 chickens on the property.

Police advised her that she could not keep the chickens within the Albany city limits.

She was cited with 3 counts of keeping restricted animals within city limits, five counts of inhumane treatment of animals being without shelter, and one count of interference.

