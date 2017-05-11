Woman dies after Thomas Co. ATV crash

There was a fatal crash in rural Thomas County overnight.

Troopers say it was a single vehicle wreck on Legion Road, near US 84, near Boston, at 11:39 last night.

We are told that a 2013 Polaris Ranger ATV, with several people on it, ranging in ages from 18 to 22, rolled over.

They said that 19 year old Erica Atkinson of Cairo died as a result.

The ATV was being driven in a field.

