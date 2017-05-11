Woman dies after Thomas Co. ATV crash - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Woman dies after Thomas Co. ATV crash

By Dave Miller, Digital Exec. Prod.
Connect
Erica Atkinson (Source: WALB) Erica Atkinson (Source: WALB)
THOMAS CO., GA (WALB) -

There was a fatal crash in rural Thomas County overnight. 

Troopers say it was a single vehicle wreck on Legion Road, near US 84, near Boston, at 11:39 last night.

We are told that a 2013 Polaris Ranger ATV, with several people on it, ranging in ages from 18 to 22, rolled over.

They said that 19 year old Erica Atkinson of Cairo died as a result.

The ATV was being driven in a field.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10

Powered by Frankly