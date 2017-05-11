Ex-girlfriend accused of scratching expletives into ex's cars

One woman is behind bars after police said she damaged six of her ex-boyfriend's cars.

Heather Hutchison, 24, is facing six counts of Criminal Damage to Property in the 2nd degree

Dougherty County Police said Hutchison went to her ex-boyfriend Gary Potter's home on Elliott Drive Wednesday.

Police said Hutchison damaged his BMW, Chevy Corvette, Porsche Cheyenne, among other cars.

WALB had to blur some of the photos from the scene for expletives scratched into the cars.

Police said Hutchison later apologized to Potter for damaging the cars.

