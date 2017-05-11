Tifton native completes basic training

The U.S. Air Force has announced that Airman Gabriele K. Willis graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Willis is the son of Dina Willis of Tifton, Ga.

He is a 2010 graduate of Tifton Tift County High School.

