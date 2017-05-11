Sherwood Acres students get up close look at careers

Coach Antwone Savage stresses the importance of students becoming interested in a career at an early age. (Source: WALB)

The Albany Fire Department talked to students about becoming a firefighter and fire safety. (Source: WALB)

Mark Daniel from Mark's Melon Patch spoke about farming and its importance to the community. (Source: WALB)

First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Gorton talked to kids about severe weather safety and the importance of math and science class. (Source: WALB)

Sherwood Acres Elementary students experienced their potential future career first hand Thursday morning.

The Albany Police Department, Fire Department, farmers and other community members talked about their careers.

Our very own meteorologist Andrew Gorton was also there with the WALB First Alert Storm Tracker, talking to kids about weather and severe weather safety.

Students got an up close and personal look at the equipment and ask questions to all the presenters.

School officials hope that career day motivates students to study even harder for their future.

"If you go through school not knowing what you want to do, you kind of get lost. With this career day we have people come out from different organizations. They come out, showing them the different things that they do. Maybe, hoping that kids will grow on and want to do that when they are adults," said coach Antwone Savage.

Sherwood Acres and their students are already excited for next year's career day.

